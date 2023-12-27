A “Grinch” was distracted on Christmas evening when he crashed into a New Hampshire business’ sign.

Jon Williamson, 31, of Exeter, New Hampshire, was driving a silver Honda CRV south on Newfields Road in Exeter about 5:50 p.m. Monday when he became distracted at a curve and struck a mailbox, sign and several lights in front of The Word Barn, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Williamson’s Honda sustained significant front-end damage, a smashed windshield and a broken rear driver’s side window, Exeter police said Wednesday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Williamson sitting in the Honda with the driver’s door open wearing a full Grinch costume and his feet hanging outside the vehicle.

“This was certainly a unique situation. Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt,” Police Chief Stephan Poulin said.

Williamson was taken to Exeter Hospital, though he denied any injury at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Police didn’t state what may have distracted Williamson.