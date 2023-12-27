BANGOR — The City’s Public Works team wants residents to know about options they have for disposing of holiday waste and Christmas trees, and also debris from last week’s storm.

Holiday waste

Residents who can’t fit all their holiday waste in their roadside trash may drop off excess material at the public works facility at 530 Maine Ave. Residents will be able to drop off waste over the course of one week: Jan. 2-8. Drop off hours are from 7 a.m. through sunset, Tuesday through Monday.

There will be a dumpster for wrapping paper, bows, packing peanuts/foam, natural and artificial wreaths, plastic, etc. There will be a separate dumpster just for recycling cardboard. It’s important that the cardboard not be mixed with wrapping paper or other material, as this will contaminate the cardboard and make it difficult to recycle. Regular household trash will not be accepted. Household waste must be placed in your roadside bin. (As a reminder, household trash must fit inside your bin so that the lid can fully close. If trash is sticking out of the bin or placed on top of the lid, then your trash will not be collected. You can find more information on trash collection here, and also here.)

Christmas tree disposal

Residents may drop off their Christmas tree at the Public Works organic recycling yard at 530 Maine Avenue. Please just drop off natural trees, no artificial ones. And make sure all wire or metal objects are removed from your tree. Drop off hours are from 7 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week. As part of the City’s commitment to recycling, the trees will be chipped, with some chips being used as mulch and for erosion control in parts of the City. The remainder will be sold as biomass. Residents without means of transportation may place their tree curbside. Curbside collection of trees will begin Tuesday, Jan. 2, and run through Friday, Jan. 12.

Wreaths will not be collected for chipping. Discarded wreaths are to be placed curbside with residential trash on the scheduled collection day, or may be taken to public works from Jan. 3-9.

For additional information, call 207-992-4500.

Storm debris pickup

Public works crews began picking up debris from last week’s storm on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Only tree debris will be collected; please do not include construction or other debris. Tree debris should be placed near the road but be sure it’s not blocking the sidewalk or the road. The intention is to make a sweep of all public streets, but the progress of the cleanup will depend on the weather cooperating. If winter or other inclement weather should arrive, then the cleanup may not be completed until the spring.