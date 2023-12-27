ORONO, Maine — It was a special evening at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena on Wednesday night.

More than 1,000 fans turned out for the Puck Cancer game in honor of the late UMaine hockey captain and longtime Bangor resident Guy Perron and they saw his son Marc-Andre Perron’s Bangor High School Rams use a four-goal second period to beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 6-3.

Class A Bangor improved to 4-1 while Class B Hampden Academy fell to 2-2 with both losses coming to Bangor.

Perron honored his father by scoring a third-period goal that gave his Rams some valuable breathing room after the Broncos had scored two earlier in the period to pull within two.

Guy Perron was a long-time coach including stints as an assistant with the UMaine men’s team, the head women’s hockey coach and the Bangor High head coach. He was also influential as an administrator with the Maine Junior Black Bears.

Bangor sophomore goalie Cody McCue finished with 20 saves on 23 shots. Sophomore Aidan Surran had 25 stops on 30 saves through two periods for HA before Levi Christian stopped 13 of 14 in the third period.

Rams senior defenseman Jackson Guimond scored the only goal in the first period before senior left wing Miles Randall, senior center Michael Moscone and sophomore center Chase Caron scored goals just 2:45 apart in the second period to expand the lead to 4-0.

Senior defenseman Colin McKay put the Broncos on the scoreboard with 4:07 left in the period, just 27 seconds after Caron’s goal, but Moscone notched his second of the period with only 4.8 seconds left in the period to make it 5-1.

Randall opened the second-period flurry at the 7:41 mark with his third goal of the season.

Perron received the puck from Guimond just outside the offensive blue line and slipped a short pass ahead to Randall, who skated onto the puck and snapped a wrist shot from the left faceoff that sailed over the glove of Surran.

Moscone made it 3-1 1:50 later when he tapped a Guimond rebound home from the edge of the crease. It was his second of the season.

Perron set up Caron’s team-leading fifth goal with a power move to the net down the left side.

He was able to get off an in-tight one-handed shot and Caron shoveled home the rebound after Surran made the initial save.

McKay got one back with a screened wrist shot from the point off a Tucker Leland faceoff win but Moscone restored the four-goal cushion off a terrific play by Ty Walker, who put on a burst of speed to get around a Bronco defenseman and fed it across to Moscone, who directed it into the empty net.

McKay’s goal was his fourth.

Matt Shayne gave the Broncos some life with a wrist shot from the slot 21 seconds into the third period for his fourth of the year and Lucas Dunn made things interesting by nudging the puck over the goal line with 9:02 remaining. It was his team-leading seventh goal.

But Perron iced it when he pounced on a loose puck in the low slot and used his reach to push the puck around Christian and backhand the puck into the net with 7:34 remaining. It was his third.

Guimond and Perron each had two assists to go with their goals and Moscone had an assist to go with his two goals.

Guimond’s goal in the first period was set up by Moscone and Walker.

Moscone maneuvered cleverly past a Bronco defenseman at the defensive blue line creating a two-on-one with Walker.

Moscone broke down the left wing and fed the puck across to Walker, whose point-blank one-timer was stopped by the well-positioned Surran.

But the rebound spilled into the middle of the slot and Guimond flipped it home.

The first period was played largely in the Hampden end as the Rams kept constant pressure on the forecheck.

But Surran was equal to the task.

He held his ground to make a save off Moscone, who cut right to left across the low slot and, moments later, he robbed Chase Caron who had a neat deflection off a Jake Biberstein point shot.

Proceeds from the game will go to the Guy Perron Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Purple Iris Foundation for families who have been impacted by cancer.

Todd Cray, father of former HA hockey captain Dylan McCray, died of pancreatic cancer as did Perron.