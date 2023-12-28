HOULTON – Katahdin Trust Company is pleased to announce the promotions of Searra Herbert and Michaela King to community banking officer and cash management specialist.

Herbert, who joined the bank in 2021 as a community banker II in Bangor, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to customer service excellence. She is a Northern Light Health Champion the Cure Challenge committee member and has volunteered for the Bangor Humane Society’s Paws on Parade. Herbert also volunteers for a local youth basketball program.

King has been with Katahdin Trust for five years. She has proudly served the Mars Hill community and is an active member of Momentum Aroostook. In addition, King has completed Leadership Aroostook and is a steering committee member for the Young Professionals Institute.

In their new roles as community banking officer and cash management specialist, Herbert and King will be responsible for business development, community engagement, and working closely with businesses, non-profits, and municipalities in their respective markets. Their combined expertise and passion for excellence make them ideal candidates to help lead Katahdin Trust’s efforts in delivering unparalleled service to valued bank customers.

“We are delighted to announce the well-deserved promotions of Searra and Michaela to the position of Community Banking Officer,” says Angela Tennet Butler, executive vice president, Retail and Business Banking at Katahdin Trust. “Their proven leadership, dedication, and deep understanding of our customers’ needs make them invaluable assets to our organization. We look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly have in their new roles.”

Katahdin Trust’s commitment to promoting talent from within underscores the bank‘s dedication to cultivating a culture of excellence and fostering professional growth.Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $1 billion in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 locations throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions. The parent company of Katahdin Trust, Katahdin Bankshares Corp, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.