A Fort Fairfield man has been arrested on charges including domestic violence assault, drug trafficking and endangering the welfare of a child.

John Castonguay, 33, was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a domestic disturbance call, Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said.

Officers located suspected illicit drugs and evidence of trafficking. Using a search warrant, police seized multiple firearms, 48 grams of methamphetamine, 8 grams of fentanyl and other paraphernalia, Cummings said.

Castonguay was charged with domestic violence assault, three counts of Class A drug trafficking, three counts of unlawful drug possession, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

Other charges are pending, Cummings said.

Castonguay was arraigned Wednesday by Justice Stephen Nelson at Presque Isle District Court. Bail was set at $200 cash with supervised release, Cummings said.

He will next appear on April 10 at the Presque Isle courthouse.