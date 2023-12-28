CARIBOU, Maine – The bail for the Fort Fairfield man charged in the 2022 death of his infant son was reduced in Aroostook County Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Stanley Hazell, 24, was arrested in November, following a year-long investigation by Maine State Police.

The state medical examiner ruled 7-month-old Jackson Thadius Hazell’s death a homicide.

Charged with manslaughter, Stanley Hazell was held on $50,000 cash or $100,000 surety and lodged in the Aroostook County jail unable to post bail.

In court on Thursday, Hazell’s attorney, Ian L’Heureux, asked that bail be amended to $10,000 cash or $40,000 real estate surety.

Justice Stephen Nelson reduced Hazell’s bail to $15,000 cash or $50,000 surety, following Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea’s recommendation.

As part of the conditions of release, Nelson ordered that Hazell not have contact with Julia or Frances Maguire, the baby’s mother and grandmother.

Nelson said the next step in the case is a dispositional hearing that will be scheduled at a later date.