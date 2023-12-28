This story will be updated.

Police are searching for a man in a Waterville death investigation.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, described the man on Thursday morning as a “person of interest.”

Moss said he is white, has dark hair, in his early 20s and possibly armed. She didn’t release the man’s name.

He was driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine registration plate 4666ZR.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and call the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

Moss said additional information isn’t being released at this time.