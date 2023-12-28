There’s three days left in a year that saw both tragedies and turmoil and actual good news in the grand old state of Maine.

We want to know what you think might happen in Maine in 2024. We’ve put together a list of questions about what will likely be some of the biggest stories in the coming year, and we want your input. We’ll be following all these stories throughout the year, and at the end of next year, we’ll check in and see how many of your predictions came true — or didn’t.

Do you have more opinions about any of the issues below? Send an email to web@bangordailynews.com, or leave a comment. We want to hear from you.