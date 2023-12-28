Police are seeking the public’s help to find a mother and child believed to have been abducted from Saco at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday with the kidnapper’s vehicle tracked to New York.

The child, 3-year-old Angie Rodondi, is 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother, 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

The two, who were living in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect, according to police.

At 3:41 p.m. the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.