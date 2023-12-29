A mother and daughter who were abducted in Saco have been found safe.

Norma Rodondi Jimbikt, 35, and her 3-year-old daughter, Angie Rodondi, abducted about 11 a.m. Thursday in Saco, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Initial reports suggested a man forced them into a white Ford Explorer with New York plates. It was later spotted crossing into New York state about 3:41 p.m. Moss said Thursday.

Jimbikt and Rodondi were later found safe, but Moss provided no additional details early Friday morning, referring any questions to the Saco Police Department.