Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, with snow up north and a mix of rain and snow to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, is the first top state election official to remove Trump from the ballot, but this will not be the final word.

PLUS: You can read the full decision to bar Trump from the ballot here.

He could appeal to the decision to Maine’s Superior Court as a likely next step.

Big storms, flooding, heat, alternative energy programs, PFAS and large energy projects defined Maine in 2023.

A rental registry and pre-approved building plans are among the ideas proposed by city leaders for what they’ve dubbed “the year of housing.”

Hundreds of communities have had to reroute their trash due to waste plant closures and the sludge crisis. Luckily, there may be relief starting in 2024.

The Brewer branch of Rock Steady Boxing, an international nonprofit gym, provides training classes that help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms.

Rain damaged crops like hay and increased pest activity, leaving farmers to contend with overly-saturated potatoes during harvest.

The project will be partially funded by bonds and is expected to take two years from the start of construction.

The Bangor High School hockey team was one win away from playing in a state championship game last year and hopes to do one better this season.

Once you move off grid, you are living with a finite amount of electricity. That amount depends on the amount of storage capacity in your batteries.

In other Maine news …

Maine lobstermen say electronic trackers required by federal regulators violate privacy

Bail reduced for Fort Fairfield man charged in death of infant son

Police arrest Fort Fairfield man on assault and trafficking charges

New York man arrested after 911 call leads to discovery of unresponsive woman, drugs and guns

Police issue murder warrant in Waterville death with suspect at large

22-year-old killed in central Maine crash

85-year-old dies after being hit by car in Fairfield

A Fairfield boy is missing

Police identify 2 people found dead at Farmington kennel

Your Christmas tree can help restore a popular Maine beach’s sand dunes

Portland postpones clearing encampment near Casco Bay Bridge due to rain

Teen accused of plotting murder at South Portland High School will remain under house arrest

Mother and daughter abducted in Saco have been found safe

Woman killed in Limington crash

Lucy Wiles rallies Hampden Academy girls’ basketball past Camden Hills