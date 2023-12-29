Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, with snow up north and a mix of rain and snow to the south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine secretary of state rules Donald Trump ineligible for 2024 ballot
Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, is the first top state election official to remove Trump from the ballot, but this will not be the final word.
PLUS: You can read the full decision to bar Trump from the ballot here.
Donald Trump’s likely next steps after being ruled ineligible for Maine’s primary ballot
He could appeal to the decision to Maine’s Superior Court as a likely next step.
5 big environment stories in Maine this year
Big storms, flooding, heat, alternative energy programs, PFAS and large energy projects defined Maine in 2023.
How Bangor plans to prioritize more housing in 2024
A rental registry and pre-approved building plans are among the ideas proposed by city leaders for what they’ve dubbed “the year of housing.”
Relief from Greater Bangor’s trash crisis could come in 2024
Hundreds of communities have had to reroute their trash due to waste plant closures and the sludge crisis. Luckily, there may be relief starting in 2024.
Donated year of rent allows Brewer Parkinson’s organization to ‘focus on the fight’
The Brewer branch of Rock Steady Boxing, an international nonprofit gym, provides training classes that help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms.
Maine farmers harvest fewer potatoes after rainy growing season
Rain damaged crops like hay and increased pest activity, leaving farmers to contend with overly-saturated potatoes during harvest.
Brunswick passes ordinance to fund downtown sidewalk renovations
The project will be partially funded by bonds and is expected to take two years from the start of construction.
After its best season ever, Bangor believes it can win a state hockey championship
The Bangor High School hockey team was one win away from playing in a state championship game last year and hopes to do one better this season.
How to make sure your off-grid electricity can actually power your home
Once you move off grid, you are living with a finite amount of electricity. That amount depends on the amount of storage capacity in your batteries.
In other Maine news …
Maine lobstermen say electronic trackers required by federal regulators violate privacy
Bail reduced for Fort Fairfield man charged in death of infant son
Police arrest Fort Fairfield man on assault and trafficking charges
New York man arrested after 911 call leads to discovery of unresponsive woman, drugs and guns
Police issue murder warrant in Waterville death with suspect at large
22-year-old killed in central Maine crash
85-year-old dies after being hit by car in Fairfield
Police identify 2 people found dead at Farmington kennel
Your Christmas tree can help restore a popular Maine beach’s sand dunes
Portland postpones clearing encampment near Casco Bay Bridge due to rain
Teen accused of plotting murder at South Portland High School will remain under house arrest
Mother and daughter abducted in Saco have been found safe
Woman killed in Limington crash
Lucy Wiles rallies Hampden Academy girls’ basketball past Camden Hills