The Bangor High School hockey team was one win away from playing in a state championship game last year.

It was the program’s best season since its inception in 1984.

The sixth-seeded Rams upset third seed Edward Little of Auburn 4-2 in the Class A quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champ and second seed Thornton Academy of Saco 3-2 in the semifinals.

Class A is one statewide 12-team division for the fourth consecutive season. There used to be a Class A North and a Class A South.

The Rams, who finished 9-10-1 a year ago, are off to a 4-1 start after Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over Class B Hampden Academy in the Puck Cancer game at Alfond Arena in Orono. Bangor’s only loss was a 4-3 road setback to undefeated Lewiston.

“This team has a lot of potential,” said head coach Quinn Paradis, who is in his 14th season behind the Rams bench. “The players are buying in and we’re playing our style of hockey.”

The Rams had to replace goalie Liam Doughty along with center and captain Mike McLean, who was a semifinalist for the Travis Roy Award, which goes to the best senior player in Class A. Both were All-Class A first team selections.

The rest of the team returned virtually intact and Paradis said this is one of his best.

“We can skate. We have a lot of seniors. I love our depth,” Paradis said. “In the first four minutes of [Wednesday’s] game, all four lines touched the ice. That could be a big factor for us. If we get all four lines rolling, we’ll be a tough team to play against because other teams don’t have that depth.”

Nine players on the Rams have scored goals and there are six players averaging more than a point per game.

Sophomore center Chase Caron, senior right wing Ty Walker and junior right wing Marc-Andre Perron lead the team with eight points apiece. Caron has a team-high five goals to go with three assists, Walker has four goals and four assists, and Perron has 3 & 5.

Senior center Michael Moscone and senior left wing Miles Randall each have seven points on three goals and four assists, and senior defenseman/left wing Jackson Guimond has six points on two goals and four assists.

Moscone and Guimond were All-Class A second team picks last year.

Moscone shared the team scoring lead last year during the regular season with McLean with 17 points apiece and Moscone had a team-high 13 goals. Walker had 4 & 10, Perron had 7 & 6, Randall had 8 & 4, and Guimond produced two goals and eight assists.

Randall, Caron and Perron have been together on a line and Guimond has been on the left wing with Moscone and Walker.

Junior Andrew Slocum and sophomore Zach Cota center the other two lines, with sophomore Preston Karam and senior Seamus Hagerty on the left wing and sophomore Philip Moscone, Michael’s brother, and junior Will Pelc on the right wing.

Philip Moscone has a goal and two assists.

Junior Zachary Lindquist can play defense or on the wing.

Seniors Richie Trott and Preston Henry, junior Jake Biberstein and sophomores James Schureman and Ryan Beck man the blue line for the Rams along with either Guimond or Lindquist.

Sophomore Cody McCue has played three games in goal and freshman Cole Fernald has appeared in two games. Sophomore Miles Worcester is the other goalie.

“We have depth in goal,” Paradis said. “They’re young but they all work hard every day in practice and they’re getting better every day. We’re fortunate to have a full-time goalie coach.”

He was referring to former Bangor goalie Derek Fournier. The other assistants are Parker Sanderson, Steven Farley and McLean.

“We can rely on any of our goalies,” said Guimond, who feels they have a “good, solid team.”

Perron and the rest of the Rams feel they are legitimate state championship contenders.

“I’ve been waiting for this year ever since I was a little kid,” said Perron, who has played with this group since he was a youngster.

Bangor, whose four wins have come against Class B teams, will play its next four games on the road against Class A teams Edward Little of Auburn, St. Dom’s of Auburn, Thornton Academy and Falmouth.