A Hiram woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in Limington.

Bobbie Goodwin, 36, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on Sokokis Avenue about 3:54 p.m. when she crossed the center line, went off the road and struck a tree, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Goodwin died at the scene, Moss said Thursday night.

She was alone in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.