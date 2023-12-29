Smiles, laughter and teary eyes filled a local gym Thursday morning as a full year of rent was donated to a nonprofit organization that helps people with Parkinson’s disease.

The Brewer branch of Rock Steady Boxing, an international nonprofit gym, provides training classes that help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms. Its rent for the next year was covered by a $1,200 donation from the Holden Police Department as part of its 25 Days of Kindness as well as an anonymous donation of $2,400.

“We don’t have to worry,” owner and coach Machelle LaHaye said. “We have a solid foundation. That gives us a piece of mind and we can just focus on the fight.”

With rent covered for a year, Rock Steady Boxing can grow its reach and provide free membership to people in need, Holden Police Chief Eddie Benjamin said. The twice weekly classes happen at Titan Athletics, located at 34 Abbott St. in Brewer.

Pauly Levesque of Hermon completes a drill during a Rock Steady Boxing class at Titan Athletics in Brewer on Thursday. The international nonprofit gym provides training classes that help people with Parkinson’s manage their symptoms. The Brewer branch had their rent covered by a $1,200 donation from Holden police as part of their 25 Days of Kindness and an anonymous donation of $2,400. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

There are 25 members at the Brewer class, which started about a year and a half ago, LaHaye said. Even more people participate in the Ellsworth class.

Everyone with Parkinson’s should come to the classes, participant Mary Lee McIntosh said while tearing up.

“I love this class,” McIntosh said. “Rock Steady Boxing is amazing.”

Rock Steady Boxing owner and Coach Machelle LaHaye celebrates with her class after their hour long session at Titan Athletics in Brewer on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Holden’s 25 Days of Kindness started around six years ago with a few hundred dollars and the late Chief Chris Greeley’s desire to help the community. He helped people fill their oil tanks, pay their rent or brought them gifts. The police department spends the first 25 days of December financially assisting community members.

Rock Steady Boxing owner and Coach Machelle LaHaye shares a fun moment with John Craig of Bucksport during a Rock Steady Boxing class at Titan Athletics on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The wind storm Dec. 18 and subsequent power outages delayed part of this year’s 25 Days of Kindness.