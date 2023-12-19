The devastating wind storm that hit Maine left nearly 420,000 without power and at least two dead across the state on Monday. Several western Maine communities were hit hard by flooding, which closed roads and blocked off routes. In Bangor, some stores and restaurants in remained open Tuesday.

The Wells Jetty, pictured during storm surge on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

A car floats in a flooded parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center alongside the Kennebec River in Waterville, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A man pauses at the edge of a flooded road near the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Fairfield, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUGUSTA, MAINE — 12/19/23 — Two men with flashlights check flooded buildings on Front Street in Augusta along the Kennebec River on December 19, 2023. Troy R. Bennett | BDN

A diner is reflected in the flood waters which surround it in Livermore Falls on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A man who didn’t want to be identified removed belongings and pets from a flooded building on Front Street in Augusta along the Kennebec River on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Standing on his front steps, a man who didn’t want to be identified, takes a flooded photo of his street in Augusta near the Kennebec River on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Rev. Steve Snell of the Augusta Baptist Church stands on a flooded Front Street in Augusta along the Kennebec River on December 19, 2023. “Its amazing to see the power of God when he unleashes his rains,” Snell said. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Two men with flashlights check flooded buildings on Front Street in Augusta along the Kennebec River on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Wind turbines generate electricity atop a ridge in western Maine on Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Heavy equipment operators scrape flood-deposited mud off a street in Farmington on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A broken utility pole dangles from its power lines in Rome on Tuesday morning, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Because of the extensive statewide damage, it could take days for some Maine communities to get their power back. Of Versant’s 160,000 customers, 95,000 did not have power Tuesday morning. The company is working to restore power through the end of the week.

A sign is seen in the parking lot behind the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday’s severe storm. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

An oil tank floats behind a flooded mobile home in Dixfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, near the Androscoggin River. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Propane tanks set free by flood waters discharge gas as they float on the Kennebec River through Augusta, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Waters continue to rise in the river following Monday’s severe storm. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Spectators watch the flooded Kennebec River flow through Augusta, Maine, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Waters continue to rise in the river following Monday’s severe storm. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A truck makes its way through the overflowing Androscoggin River on Route 2 in Dixfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The road was closed but the driver took his chances. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Workers from Consolidated Communications repair downed power lines on Access Highway in Caribou after a wind storm ripped through Aroostook County Monday. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

As of 1 p.m., Central Maine Power Co. reported 291,189 outages across its service area, with the highest numbers in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties.

So far, at least two deaths have been confirmed from the storm. A man was killed in Fairfield when he was hit by a tree felled by the storm as it tried to move it with a tractor. Another man died when he was hit by a tree while clearing storm debris from his home in Windham.

The statue of Paul Bunyan outside of the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor escaped Monday’s storm unharmed, as a tree branch is seen in front of the statue on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Valerie Royzman / BDN

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of the Quarry Tap Room, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Hallowell, Maine. Waters continue to rise in the Kennebec River following Monday’s severe storm. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A large chunk of a 60-foot white pine tree lays across Ellen Briggs’ yard in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Utility crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Maine and some rivers continued to rise following a powerful storm that hit the northeastern U.S. Credit: Patrick Whittle / AP

A large tree by the Bangor Public Library was destroyed during the recent wind and rain storm as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Marie Weidmayer / BDN

A tree rests along a powerline in Litchfield, Maine, on Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: Mike Dowd / BDN

A high-wind storm uprooted a tree along the Kenduskeag Stream in downtown Bangor on Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: Marie Weidmayer / BDN

As the cleanup proceeds, Mainers can expect daytime temperatures to remain warm by December standards, with the mercury hovering in the mid-40s. But temperatures will begin to fall below freezing by nightfall, according to the weather station in Caribou.

The highest recorded wind gust in recent history, which reached 93 mph, was recorded in Trescott, a small unorganized territory near Lubec in Washington County, during Monday’s storm. The town of Newry saw the most rainfall on Monday, recording 7.2 inches of rain throughout the storm.

Tray Gagnon (from left) Saber Hanington and Ted Campbell watch the Kennebec River rise over Front Street from a loading dock in Augusta on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Kennebec River flows through Augusta on December 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A holiday sign turned sarcastic in tone as flood waters surrounded it in Livermore Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

BDN reporters Chris Burns, Marie Weidmayer, Valerie Royzman and BDN editor Paul Koenig contributed to this report.

