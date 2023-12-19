The devastating wind storm that hit Maine left nearly 420,000 without power and at least two dead across the state on Monday. Several western Maine communities were hit hard by flooding, which closed roads and blocked off routes. In Bangor, some stores and restaurants in remained open Tuesday.

Because of the extensive statewide damage, it could take days for some Maine communities to get their power back. Of Versant’s 160,000 customers, 95,000 did not have power Tuesday morning. The company is working to restore power through the end of the week.

As of 1 p.m., Central Maine Power Co. reported 291,189 outages across its service area, with the highest numbers in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York counties.

So far, at least two deaths have been confirmed from the storm. A man was killed in Fairfield when he was hit by a tree felled by the storm as it tried to move it with a tractor. Another man died when he was hit by a tree while clearing storm debris from his home in Windham.

As the cleanup proceeds, Mainers can expect daytime temperatures to remain warm by December standards, with the mercury hovering in the mid-40s. But temperatures will begin to fall below freezing by nightfall, according to the weather station in Caribou.

The highest recorded wind gust in recent history, which reached 93 mph, was recorded in Trescott, a small unorganized territory near Lubec in Washington County, during Monday’s storm. The town of Newry saw the most rainfall on Monday, recording 7.2 inches of rain throughout the storm.

BDN reporters Chris Burns, Marie Weidmayer, Valerie Royzman and BDN editor Paul Koenig contributed to this report.