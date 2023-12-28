Restrictions will remain in place against a teenager accused of planning an attack at South Portland High School.

The teen is accused of making threats and attempting to recruit another person to commit murder at the high school last spring.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the teen be released from Long Creek Youth Development Center into the custody of his father and placed under house arrest with more restrictive conditions around his computer and phone use.

That’s after he allegedly violated those restrictions.

On Thursday, the judge said he was not changing his earlier ruling.