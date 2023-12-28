Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The holidays have been far from happy for those of us concerned over deaths, destruction, diseases, starvations, displacements and injuries among Gazan civilians owing to U.S. compliance, encouragement and military weaponry transfers by sale or donation to Israeli Defense Forces. Yet I think there is no sensible information as to the U.S.-IDF strategy for the defeat of Hamas, only the further follow-through on the generation of catastrophe for all inhabitants of Gaza.

What is the strategy for a complete end to Hamas? None has been sensibly offered, aside from bombing the Gaza strip into oblivion. Failing to communicate some coherent explanation and justification of the strategy of this persistent and deeply committed campaign, I believe our federal administration becomes deeply entrenched in war crimes and precipitously loses credibility and respect around the world and among a great many Americans who might otherwise wish to support an egalitarian party.

Thus I think the present administration sets the stage for a new authoritarianism in our presidency and entrenchment in further war with surrounding states. This is a horror beyond even the most jaundiced expectations.

What’s the strategy? We seek consensus, and we have only wartime propaganda to reflect on.

Stephen Benson

Blue Hill