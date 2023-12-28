Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As we get closer to the November 2024 election, I cannot understand how any parent or grandparent could fill in the small box beside Joe Biden’s or Donald Trump’s names. Both presidents boast about the great economies and stock market values their leadership created. Neither mention the fact the illusion of great economies was and is created by printing and borrowing money and leaving the debt for our spending to our grandchildren for repayment.

Our military that Americans are so proud of is being financed with our grandchildren’s credit card. The hundreds of thousands of migrants pouring in through our southern border are often being fed, housed, transported around the country and provided health care for, again with our grandchildren’s credit card. Instead of Congress raising taxes, the federal government sells bonds to cover their spending. We find ourselves in a position where apparently even China doesn’t even want to buy our bonds.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King can seemingly stand on the bully pulpit any time they wish but I have heard no concern for our grandchildren’s futures from either. Right now, the House and Senate are locked into debate on how much money should we supply to Israel, Ukraine and our southern border, with hardly a word about asking voters to ante up to pay for this American generosity. I often wonder if Americans had to sacrifice to pay for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, pay for Central and South Americans to move to the United States, pay for weapons being sent to Ukraine and Israel would we make that sacrifice.

Of course, the answer is no, and I expect that Trump, Biden, King and Collins would join the ranks of the unemployed if they did ask voters to pay up to cover their spending. Unfortunately, as long as our grandchildren can’t say anything about losing their futures our largesse will continue.

Richard Ginn

Bucksport