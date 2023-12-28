New York City police are searching for a red tractor trailer with Maine license plates after a hit-and-run collision on Thursday morning that killed a bicyclist, the New York Daily News reported.

The Daily News said the victim was riding a two-wheeled electric bicycle through the Flushing neighborhood of Queens at about 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a tractor trailer that was making a left turn from Northern Boulevard onto Parsons Boulevard.

The man, whose name and age have not been released by police, was thrown from the bicycle and died at the scene, the Daily News reported.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the truck never stopped. Police are looking for the vehicle and its driver.