The South Portland teen accused of plotting a school attack will be released on house arrest.

The 17-year-old — who has been identified by other media outlets but the Bangor Daily News isn’t because of his age — is facing charges of terrorizing, criminal solicitation and arson, according to police.

Judge Peter Darvin ordered the teen released from Long Creek Youth Development Center, the state’s last youth prison in South Portland, by 3 p.m. Friday, the Portland Press Herald reported.

As part of his conditions of release, the 17-year-old will have to report to a corrections officer daily, according to the Press Herald.

In April, the teen was arrested when a SWAT team wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles raided his home in a quiet South Portland neighborhood. That came after a school resource officer reported that the 17-year-old allegedly made to cause “serious harm” to people and had access to guns.

South Portland High School was identified as a potential target.

South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern said at the time the raid had averted a potential attack.

Prosecutors had recommended that he be held at Long Creek Youth Development Center until his case is closed. But a judge in October denied that request, saying that the teen had “proven” he can “follow extremely strict conditions” and that the state’s request was made “in response to pressure from the community.”

The teen was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly violated his conditions of release, and he had remained in custody until Darvin’s order.

He will next appear in court on Dec. 18. Prosecutors are expected to press for his case to be transferred to adult court at another hearing in January, the Press Herald reported.