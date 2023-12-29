Bagaduce Music is pleased to announce its winter session of classes and ensembles. Classes will be held Jan. 7 to March 31 with an end of session variety show for all students and guests to enjoy.

The winter session will offer a variety of classes for all ages and abilities, including banjo, cello, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, ukulele, viola, songwriting, brass, and various ensembles and jams. Most classes are on weekdays with some weekend workshops.

“We are excited to offer our winter session of classes and ensembles,” said Bennett Konesni, executive director of Bagaduce Music. “We have a great lineup of instructors and we’re sure there’s something for everyone. We encourage people of all ages and abilities to come out and join us.”

Discounts available for students, multi-class registrations and some scholarships. Gift certificates available for all programs, events, memberships, rentals and lending.

For more information visit www.bagaducemusic.org or call 207-374-5454.

Bagaduce Music is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, and lending printed music. We believe that music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone.