A death in Waterville that has prompted an ongoing police search for a person of interest has been ruled a homicide.

The body of 52-year-old Angela Bragg of Waterville was discovered at Damon’s Beverage on Jefferson Street by a coworker at around 4:34 a.m. on Thursday, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Twenty-year-old Spirdal Hubiak of Waterville is wanted for murder in connection to the death of a Damon’s Beverage employee on Thursday morning. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

An autopsy ruled that Bragg’s death was caused by a sharp, forceful injury and is considered suspicious.

Wanted in connection with the investigation into Braggs death is 20-year-old Spirdal Hubiak of Waterville, who also worked at Damon’s Beverage. Hubiak was initially described as a person of interest, but police have since issued a warrant for his arrest for murder.

According to police, Hubiak is driving a Black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine license plate 4666ZR. Investigators believe he has left the state. They are asking that anyone with information on his location call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.