A lobster restaurant on Main Street in Bar Harbor has been sold to local owners for $1.3 million.

Bar Harbor Lobster Company has operated from 297 Main St. since 2016. The new owner is an entity called BH Lobster Company LLC, according to a property deed on file with the Hancock County Registry of Deeds. The date of the sale was Dec. 12, 2023, the document indicates.

It was not clear Thursday who is behind the company that bought the restaurant, but its mailing address as listed in the deed is 39 Rodick St. in Bar Harbor, which is the address for Royal Indian restaurant, which first opened in 2019.

A voicemail message and an email sent Thursday to the Indian restaurant were not returned. The outgoing message at the Indian restaurant says it has closed for the winter, while a phone number listed on the lobster restaurant’s website is currently not in service.

The casual lobster restaurant describes itself on its website as a “lobster joint and rum bar” and says it started out in 2012 as “a roadside attraction” in the local village of Salisbury Cove. Its current location, at the corner of Main and First South streets, features a large outdoor patio with picnic tables and umbrellas.

The restaurant is not the only one in Bar Harbor to change hands this month. Ciao, a Cottage Street restaurant owned and operated by longtime local chef Kyle Yarborough, was sold last week to an entity called Bar Harbor Holdings LLC, according to documents filed at the county deeds office.

The sale price of Ciao was $775,000, according to Realty of Maine.

A third downtown Bar Harbor restaurant could have a new owner soon. Merchant & Frye, a restaurant that opened in 2021 in a Cottage Street building formerly occupied by a sandwich shop, is on the market for $1,999,000. The property was completely refurbished before opening two years ago and includes a vacation rental apartment upstairs and a separate four-bedroom apartment used as employee housing, according to the online listing.