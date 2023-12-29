Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The 14th Amendment is a test of America’s commitment to the Constitution. It’s not about politics. Our Constitution, the law of the land, is supposed to apply to all of us. A conviction of treason isn’t required. I think we only need to look at Trump’s speech and actions on Jan. 6 to know that he violated his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. He failed, and it’s not political.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Lynn Weston

Brownville