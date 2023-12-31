The suspect in the killing of a Waterville liquor store employee was shot by Arkansas police early Sunday after leading cops on a chase.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, was wanted for murder after police say he killed a coworker at Damon’s Beverage, whose body was found by another employee at the store Thursday. The victim was identified as 52-year-old Angela Bragg.

Hubiak was discovered sleeping in his car just after 1 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the town of Flippin, Arkansas, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. After being approached by police, Hubiak fled the scene, leading cops on a chase. Police used spike mats to disable Hubiak’s car on Highway 65 in Boone County, whereupon Hubiak got out of his car with a rifle, Moss said. He was then shot by police.

It is unclear if Hubiak fired any shots before being injured, and Moss said details regarding the shooting are not being released while Arkansas State Police continue to investigate.

Hubiak was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Green County, Missouri. Moss did not provide details on Hubiak’s condition but stated he is expected to survive.