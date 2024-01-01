Being the first baby of any year comes with some bragging rights. In Maine, several hospitals traditionally report their first births of the year. We will post them here as they are reported.

Northern Light Health announced the birth of 6-pound, 15-ounce Keeley Richardson at 12:21 a.m. Monday at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor to parents Jared and Alexis Richardson.

MaineHealth welcomed its first baby of the new year at 1:21 a.m. Leif MacFarlane was born at LincolnHealth in Damariscotta to parents Kayleigh MacFarlane and Cameron Miller of Union. He weighed 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

“He came precisely when he meant to,” Kayleigh MacFarlane said.