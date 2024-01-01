This story will be updated.

Police are investigating a death at an apartment building in downtown Bar Harbor.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for Maine Department of Public Safety, on Monday said that detectives with Maine State Police are assisting Bar Harbor police in the investigation.

Police have been at an address on Des Isle Avenue in downtown Bar Harbor since Sunday afternoon, according to neighbors. Part of the street and neighboring driveways were cordoned off with police tape during the investigation

Moss declined to provide any details about the death.

Bar Harbor Police Chief David Kerns on Monday that police believe there is no danger to the public.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding, as we continue this death investigation with the assistance of the Maine State Police,” Kerns said.