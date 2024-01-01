Two people from a hiking party of three are now recovering after spending the night lost in the woods in the Cumberland County town of Steep Falls, near Sebago Lake.

A 48-year-old Limington man and a 55-year-old Baldwin woman were hiking with a third person Saturday afternoon when they got lost, according to authorities.

The three spent the night in the woods. In the morning the third person hiked shoeless to a nearby house to ask for help.

At about 3 p.m. a police dog picked up the scent of the missing people and found the pair in a bog.

Both hikers were severely hypothermic and unable to walk, so wardens carried them out of the woods.

They are expected to make a full recovery.