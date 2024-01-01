Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 20s with a mix of clouds and sun. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Those we lost include a witness who helped put Charles Manson behind bars, a pioneering punk rocker, a politician who promoted secession, and advocates of all stripes.

From obvious folks in high offices to some deeper picks who embody some of the biggest debates of this era.

This year the glittering ball fell from the roof of 6 Central St. to mark the start of 2024.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, was wanted for murder after police say he killed a coworker at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

County planners take full advantage of the weather extremes to get people outdoors and enjoying a myriad of winter sports like ice fishing, sledding, skiing and dog sled races.

Both merchant ships were making for the safety of a small harbor with a grim reputation in stormy weather.

In other Maine news …

California law banning most firearms in public is taking effect as the legal fight over it continues

Man found dead in Lewiston neighborhood, police say no public threat

Central Maine crash hospitalizes man and two children