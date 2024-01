LEWISTON, Maine — A man was found dead Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood in Lewiston.

Around 8:40 a.m., Lewiston Police responded to the area of Walnut and Blake streets near Kennedy Park after an unresponsive man was found on the ground.

The 44-year-old man was brought to the medical examiner’s office to determine how they died.

Lewiston Police say there is no threat to the public.

The man’s identity is not being released yet.