CORINNA, Maine — A man and two kids were sent to the hospital after a serious crash in central Maine.

Maine State Police say just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, they responded to a single car crash on Route 7 in Corinna near the Newport town line, just south of Bangor.

Police say the car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, a 48-year-old Newport man and a 7-year-old child were sent to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A 10-year-old child was sent to a Bangor hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the driver has a suspended license. Police have not said if they are facing charges.

The crash is still under investigation.