Winter and early spring in Aroostook County are notoriously blustery, cold and snowy with some of the nation’s highest snowfall totals. But County planners don’t let that stop them and they take full advantage of these weather extremes to get people outdoors and enjoying a myriad of winter sports like ice fishing, sledding, skiing and dog sled races.

Winter and early spring in Maine are packed with multi-day events certain to beat back the winter blues and cabin fever. Here is a select listing of the County’s larger events.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, St. Agatha, Maine

Jan. 27 and Jan. 28

The annual Ice Fishing Derby is Maine’s largest and participants compete for cash and other prizes, including a new snowmobile.

The Caribou SnowBowl, Caribou, Maine

Feb. 28 through March 3

Caribou and Spud Speedway hosts the Caribou SnowBowl, with a host of winter activities including live music, bonfires, vintage snowmobile show, parade, and snowcross.

Musher Katherine Langlais, right, of New Brunswick, British Columbia, celebrates her victory in the Can-Am 250 sled dog race, in Fort Kent, Maine, Monday, March 6, 2023. Jessica Potila|

AP

Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races , Fort Kent, Maine

March 2, through March 5

The famed Can-Am Dog Sled races draw mushers and spectators from around the country for the Can-Am 30, Can-Am 100, the Can-Am Crown 250, the longest sled dog race in the eastern United States.

2024 US Biathlon National Championships, Fort Kent, Maine

March 21 through 24

2024 US Biathlon National Championships at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

Maple Syrup Sunday, statewide

March 23 and March 24

Participating sugar shacks open their doors and offer educational demonstrations and taste testing throughout the state.

Maine Eclipse Weekend, Island Falls, Houlton, Presque Isle, Limestone, and Caribou

April 5 through April 8

Many Aroostook County towns and cities will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8 when the moon’s shadow casts the region into daytime darkness. Many County towns have scheduled live music, races, festivals, entertainment, and star parks to view the cosmic rarity.