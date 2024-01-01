A Canada lynx in the Maine woods is a real treat to see.

This cat, captured on a trail camera by BDN contributor Allie Ladd, pads through the Maine woods deliberately, looking for potential meals.

It appears to have found one here, and you get to see its face up close because of the camera’s position.

Note the tufts of thick hair around its neck and the black hair emanating from the tops of its ears. The ear tufts are similar to a bobcat’s, only longer. That can be said about the lynx’s legs as well.

The lynx’s winter coat is light gray and spotted, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Maine is at the southern part of the lynx’s range, which extends north into Canada.