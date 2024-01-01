Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

We must applaud the courage of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for upholding the rule of law in our United States. I think Donald Trump did in fact incite an insurrection and many of us saw it right before our eyes on TV. Our constitution states clearly that no one who is part of an insurrection can run for political office. The only reason Trump was not at the insurrection was the Secret Service apparently would not allow him to attend.

There are a lot of reasons for American citizens to be angry as we observe the current state of our country. But, Trump will not help. He discussed using bleach to treat Covid. He gave trillions in tax relief primarily to the rich (the U.S. oligarchs), and the corporations, thus burying us in debt. Robert Reich and Thom Hartmann on their Substack platforms well describe our predicament after 45 years of the rich and corporations taking the U.S. common good. Become informed.

The loss of the legal requirement for balanced broadcasting has deconstructed our communal understandings. We must restore rationality. Thank you to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Vicki Ward

Penobscot