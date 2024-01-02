BANGOR — The Gracie Theatre at Husson University has received a $1 million gift to create an endowment that will support future productions in the theater, including a signature show each season.

The Hilda Hutchins McCollum Family Endowed Fund for The Gracie Theatre was established with funds from the Mimi Foundation. Annual distributions from the endowment will support show costs, address capital needs of the theater and ensure the theater’s continued reputation as a quality performance venue in the Greater Bangor area. Each year, the fund will also be used to bring a signature show to Bangor, which will publicly honor the Hilda Hutchins McCollum Family for their foresight in making The Gracie a reality at Husson.

The new endowment was created to recognize Hilda Hutchins McCollum’s love for Husson, the arts, and the Bangor community and acknowledges the opportunities she provided as the lead donor in the creation of The Gracie Theatre at Husson University.

“The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is a living laboratory for students interested in theater, arts, nonprofit management, video and audio production and other areas. Hilda Hutchins McCollum recognized the potential both for Husson and the Greater Bangor area and generously made the theater possible through her personal philanthropy,” said Vice President for Advancement Sarah Cary Robinson. “Now, through this $1 million endowment, the Mimi Foundation is honoring Hilda’s original commitment and recognizing the Gracie’s work over the last 13 years. This gift will ensure performance arts in Bangor are celebrated for years to come.”

The Gracie is a 490-seat performance venue that has a unique niche for the arts in Greater Bangor. An intimate space, it provides patrons and performers with a more personal, up-close experience than is available elsewhere in the region.

“You can clearly see performers’ expressions and small motions that are often missed in larger venues. But this intimacy comes at a cost,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director for The Gracie Theatre. “That’s what makes donations like this so important. We are able to bring high quality acts to the area while keeping ticket costs within reach for more Maine families.”

Private, philanthropic support, including support from The Gracie’s generous show and season sponsors, is critical to ensuring a robust season and maintaining an inviting and modern theater attractive to patrons and performers alike.

This endowment from the Mimi Foundation will provide critical stability for The Gracie Theatre’s work while allowing for artistic freedom and flexibility to pursue future opportunities. The Gracie both enhances performing arts offerings and augments educational opportunities for our students developing their future career prospects and networks.

The Mimi Foundation was created in 2006 by the descendants of Ruth and Curtis Hutchins to honor their lifetimes of charitable giving. This gift is part of a plan to sunset the foundation by making substantial contributions to long-term beneficiaries of its support. At this time, the Foundation is not accepting further requests for funding.