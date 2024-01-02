Quiet weather continues in Maine through Wednesday.

A weak system may bring a few flurries or snow showers Thursday. This system brings in frigid temperatures for the end of the week and weekend, setting the stage for a possible snowstorm on Sunday.

After a chilly start, Tuesday looks quiet with lots of sun. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the mildest day we see this week. Highs will be around 40 with quiet conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings our next chance of precipitation. A cold front will move through Maine during the day, and some scattered snow showers are possible through the day.

Most won’t see accumulation, however, light amounts are possible on the midcoast and especially in Down East Maine. The front then pulls in cold air Thursday night, and we turn quite cold by the weekend.

Temperatures will only be in the 20s on Friday with a good amount of sun.

By Saturday, we turn even colder. Highs will only be in the low to mid-20s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of a storm on Sunday.

Sunday storm

Confidence continues to increase in a widespread snowfall on Sunday. Models are in unusually good agreement for still being almost six days out from the storm. A coastal storm will pass south of New England with snow likely all through the day Sunday.

The big trends to watch with this storm will be the northward extent of the snow. As the storm will be passing to the south, and we’ll have dry, cold air to the north, a sharp cutoff in snow totals somewhere across Maine looks likely.

The best chance for bigger totals at this time appear to be across southern Maine. It is also too early to nail down exact amounts, expect a more detailed forecast for this storm by the end of the week.

After the storm moves out Sunday evening, things clear out for Monday with temps moderating a bit. The pattern continues to remain active, and another storm looks possible by the middle of next week.