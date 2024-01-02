A small earthquake that reportedly jolted people out of bed in parts of New York City early Tuesday was felt by people as far away as Maine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency, which tracks earthquakes across the globe, received reports from people in New Jersey’s Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris and Union counties who said they felt Tuesday’s 1.7 magnitude quake — which was centered near Astoria, Queens in New York.

ABC7 New York said the small tremor hit about 5:45 a.m. and “jolted residents awake in Roosevelt Island and Queens and knocked out power” to some parts of the city.

Some New York residents said they were “jolted awake by a loud noise and that they felt their buildings shaking,” ABC7 reported, quoting one resident as saying.

Among the New Jersey towns where earthquake reports were sent to the U.S. Geological Survey early Tuesday were Fort Lee, Hoboken, North Bergen, Pompton Plains, Union and West Orange. Pompton Plains is about 24 miles away from Astoria Queens.

Most of those reports were classified as “weak shaking.”

Reports of weak shaking also came in from as far away as Bridgeport, Guilford and Norwalk in Connecticut and Saco, Maine, which is 260 miles away from Queens, New York.

