AmeriCorps Seniors programs throughout Maine will be collecting new socks to donate to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and organizations supporting those in need throughout the state. Take part in the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign by donating new pairs of warm socks at your local Reny’s Department Store between Jan. 6-31.

Since 2019, the Warm Heart, Warm Feet campaign has donated almost 6,000 pairs of socks as part of Gov. Janet Mills’ inaugural Maine Day of Service.

Maine’s AmeriCorps Seniors programs are organizing the sock drive. RSVP, sponsored locally by the Southern Maine Area Agency on Aging, meets community needs with rewarding volunteer experiences. The Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs, sponsored locally by The Opportunity Alliance, offer opportunities to tutor and mentor children and support independent living for older adults.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is a national program funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and sponsored locally by the Southern Maine Agency on Aging. RSVP acts as a clearinghouse, connecting volunteers to positions at dozens of nonprofits throughout Cumberland and York counties. For more information go to www.smaaa.org or contact 207-396-6595 or volunteer@smaaa.org.



The Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs are national programs funded by AmeriCorps and sponsored locally by The Opportunity Alliance in York and Cumberland counties. Since 1974, Senior Companions have provided assistance to older adults who have difficulties with tasks of daily living that help them remain living independently. Founded in 1965, Foster Grandparents provide emotional and educational support to children in the classroom. For more information go to www.opportunityalliance.org/volunteer or contact 207-773-0202 or fgp@opportunityalliance.org.