Thanks to an anonymous donor, the OUT Maine Scholarship Fund returns for a second year!

The OUT Maine Scholarship Fund provides renewable support for Maine LGBTQ+ youth pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited, not-for-profit, non-sectarian college, university, or technical/vocational college in the United States. Applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Scholarships vary from $1,000 to $25,000 annually, depending on a student’s financial need and application. The applicant may be asked to meet with a representative of OUT Maine to discuss the application.

More information about the scholarship and how to apply is available on OUT Maine’s website at https://outmaine.org/programs/youth/scholarship-fund/.

The deadline for applications is April 1.



OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.