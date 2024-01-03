The impact of last month’s powerful rain and wind storm is still being felt by dozens of small businesses.

That Dec. 18 storm forced many businesses to toss out food, replace equipment, spend money on cleanup and more.

In addition to possible federal relief, the Retail Association of Maine is making grants available to businesses affected by the storm.

They can get up to $10,000 to help recover what they lost.

“Maine businesses are the backbone of the economy, and while there’s never a good time for a storm like this, but having it right before Christmas was incredibly problematic,” Curtis Picard of the Retail Association of Maine said.

The storm brought severe flooding, road washouts and extended power outages.

Applications for the grants open Thursday.