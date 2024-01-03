A Bridgton man crashed into a Sebago home on Wednesday morning when he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Eric Hodgkin, 50, was driving a 2019 Toyota pickup truck south on Bridgton Road about 7:51 a.m. when he fell asleep, went off the road and struck the house, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Hodgkin, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries in the crash, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

The homeowner was asleep on the second floor just above where Hodgkin crashed into the house. The homeowner wasn’t injured.

Speed and alcohol aren’t considered factors in the crash.