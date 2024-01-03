Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

With each passing day we are subjected to more and more hateful dialogue from the would-be Republican candidate for the next president. We all should be aware by now that this person seems to care nothing for the citizens of this country let alone the laws that the country was built on.

With a number of states questioning if this person is even qualified to be on the ballot next year, he continues to push the incorrect concept that he is above the laws established in the Constitution.

The BDN recently published comments from him and his campaign that Secretary of State Shenna Bellows should recuse herself from making the decision whether or not Donald Trump should be on the ballot basically because she is a Democrat. I don’t think being a Democrat has anything to do with the decision to keep Trump off the ballot. Given the legal mess that Trump has entangled himself in, I for one don’t feel that he is qualified to be president of this country. We need a person who is honest, knowledgeable about the laws of the country, and even more important abides by these laws. Trump doesn’t fit any of these categories.

I’m glad that Bellows followed the Constitution and decided to keep Trump off the Maine ballot. We have enough problems as it is.

Richard Barclay

Holden