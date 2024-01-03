A Republican lawmaker introduced a resolution on Wednesday seeking to impeach Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows over her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot. It’s unlikely Bellows, a Democrat, will lose her job because the Legislature is controlled by her party. Read the full text of the resolution from Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, below.

The resolution asks a House special investigative committee to review allegations of “misconduct” by Bellows, including “the failure to recuse herself for bias” for overseeing the hearing after serving as an elector for Biden during the 2020 election. The resolution directs the special committee to report its findings to the House by Jan. 31.

Bellows issued her ruling last week disqualifying Trump from the March 5 primary ballot after finding he violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by engaging in insurrection through his incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

BDN writer Billy Kobin contributed reporting.