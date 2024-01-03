A Westbrook man has been accused of setting fire to a home in the city on Tuesday evening.

Raikuez Melchoirre, 47, was charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief, according to the Westbrook Police Department.

Melchoirre allegedly started a fire at a residence on Route 302, also known as Bridgton Road, about 5:12 p.m. The fire was spotted by a 10-year-old, the Westbrook Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze in minutes, according to the fire and police departments.

No one was injured in the fire.

Melchoirre was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.