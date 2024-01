Viola Marie (Pelletier) Cochran marked her 101st birthday in October. The oldest of five living generations, she was born Oct. 29, 1922. She shared her 101st birthday party with her great-great grandson, Mylo Archer Allen, who turned 1 on Oct. 31. Cochran lived in Caribou for many years, worked in Presque Isle and now lives in Mars Hill. She enjoyed her family’s presence at the party while Mylo contemplated his first steps. (Courtesy of Lynn Grenier)