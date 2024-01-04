BLUE HILL — Since the dawn of civilization, humans have communicated and celebrated with music and song. This winter, Blue Hill conductor and composer George Emlen will bring a new version of this ancient communal practice to Bagaduce Music in the form of Circlesinging.

“Circlesinging is one of the most exciting ways to make music I have ever known in my long musical life,” says Emlen, who for 35 years was the music director of Revels, best known for its rich and joyful celebrations of world cultural traditions. “I think of it as a kind of improvised choral singing.”

The person responsible for the modern phenomenon of Circlesinging is singer Bobby McFerrin, with whom Emlen has studied in recent years. “My experiences with Bobby and his amazing team of vocalists changed my life,” he says. “To be able to create, in the moment, multilayered harmonies and counterpoint with a roomful of singers is an experience unlike any other.”

Singers of all skill levels and experiences are welcome – participants need only to love to sing. Each session will be limited in size to 20 singers.

Sessions will be held on the first Sunday of each month (1/7, 2/4, 3/3, and 4/7) from 4-5:30 pm in the Bagaduce Music Performance Hall at 49 South Street.

Bagaduce Music is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving, and lending printed music. We believe that music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we are committed to making it accessible to everyone.