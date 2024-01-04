Police say a man intentionally set a fire Thursday morning that destroyed a Richmond home and killed a cat that was inside.

The fire at 6 Arnie Drive was reported at about 7:03 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Three people were home at the time and were able to get out safely, but a cat did not survive the fire, which destroyed the house, Moss said.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office determined that Robert Jolly, 40, of Richmond, a relative of the homeowners, started the fire in the garage.

Police charged Jolly with arson and brought him to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Ethan Andrews is the night editor. He was formerly the managing editor at The Free Press and worked as a reporter for The Republican Journal and Pen Bay Pilot.