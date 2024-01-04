Police say a man intentionally set a fire Thursday morning that destroyed a Richmond home and killed a cat that was inside.

The fire at 6 Arnie Drive was reported at about 7:03 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

Three people were home at the time and were able to get out safely, but a cat did not survive the fire, which destroyed the house, Moss said.

Investigators from the state fire marshal’s office determined that Robert Jolly, 40, of Richmond, a relative of the homeowners, started the fire in the garage.

Police charged Jolly with arson and brought him to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.