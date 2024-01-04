This fisher cat in the Maine woods seems really happy about what it found on the other side of a pile of brush. It wagged its tail.

Fishers, which belong to the weasel family, eat different kinds of foods, including animals they kill. But this one is scavenging, and it landed a prize. Meat scraps.

BDN contributor Allie Ladd, who had butchered his deer, shared the scraps that he didn’t use so they wouldn’t go to waste. The fisher found the scraps. It thought it had struck gold and enjoyed a tasty meal.

And we got to see it wag its tail, thanks to Ladd’s trail camera.

Fishers eat snowshoe hare, porcupine, small rodents, upland birds, lynx, plus moose, beaver and deer as carrion. They also eat seasonal nuts and fruits, but not fish, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.