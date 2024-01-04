A few flurries or snow showers are possible in Maine on Thursday. Cold air then arrives for Friday, ahead of widespread snowfall on Sunday. Widespread plowable snow in southern Maine is looking increasingly likely.

A weak system will move through Maine on Thursday. Snow showers and flurries are possible through the day, but any light accumulations will be confined to the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.

Things clear out for Friday, and we turn much colder.

We start the day in the teens, with temperatures only reaching the high 20s, with plenty of sun.

By Saturday, clouds will be increasing ahead of snow chances on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s or low 30s.

The best chance of 6 inches or more of snow will be in far southern Maine from the midcoast down through New Hampshire. Less likelihood of bigger totals to the north, but they are certainly still possible. Credit: CBS 13

The trends over the past 24 to 48 hours have favored more snowfall for Maine on Sunday. The first reason for this is that the storm will likely track closer to Maine, bringing heavier snowfall into southern Maine.

The second reason is models have slowed down the storm, with a longer duration of snow on Sunday. This has increased expected amounts for southern Maine.

As of right now, the Portland area through the midcoast and points south have the highest likelihood of seeing a half foot or more of snow. Areas to the north through central Maine and into the mountains also will likely see at least a few inches, but confidence in 6 inches or more of snow is not as high at this time. Exact amounts will become clearer by Friday.

This will be a cold, fluffy snow. While winds don’t look to be a huge factor on Sunday, some breezy winds could keep visibility low and some of the snow blowing around. Not the best travel day on Sunday.

After the storm moves out Sunday evening, things clear out for Monday, remaining chilly in the 20s. Quiet weather will not be sticking around long, however.

Clouds quickly return Tuesday, and a powerful storm looks to move in Wednesday. Rain, snow, wind and coastal issues are all on the table. Stay tuned heading into next week as we track storm No. 2 of the week.