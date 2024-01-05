A 19-year-old Madawaska man died early Friday morning after touching a power line that came down when the truck he was riding in hit a utility pole in Frenchville.

Curtis Levesque of Madawaska was a passenger in a Ford F-150 driven by 20-year-old Landen Ouellette, also of Madawaska, traveling on Airport Avenue at about 12:11 a.m. when Ouellette lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole, taking down the power lines, according to Maine State Police.

After the crash, police said Levesque got out of the truck, and while walking tripped on a downed power line and was electrocuted. First responders attempted to revive him, but he died from his injuries.

Ouellette, who was shocked while trying to help Levesque, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Northern Maine Medical Center.

Police said speed and icy road conditions may have played a role in the crash.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified who died after the crash. It was Curtis Levesque.